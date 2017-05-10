SUFFOCATION: neues Album „…Of The Dark Light“

SUFFOCATION stellen ihr neues Album „…Of The Dark Light“ mit einem Vorab-Song vor:

SUFFOCATION „Your Last Breaths“ bei YouTube.

„…Of The Dark Light“ wurde im Full Force Studio mit Produzent Joe Cincotta aufgenommen, Mastering und Mix kommen von Chris „Zeuss“ Harris. Das Cover ist von Colin Marks.

Die Tracklist von „…Of The Dark Light“

01. Clarity Through Deprivation

02. The Warmth Within The Dark

03. Your Last Breaths

04. Return To The Abyss

05. The Violation

06. Of The Dark Light

07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone

08. Caught Between Two Worlds

09. Epitaph Of The Credulous