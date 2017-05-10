SUFFOCATION: neues Album „…Of The Dark Light“

SUFFOCATION stellen ihr neues Album „…Of The Dark Light“ mit einem Vorab-Song vor:
SUFFOCATION „Your Last Breaths“ bei YouTube.
„…Of The Dark Light“ wurde im Full Force Studio mit Produzent Joe Cincotta aufgenommen, Mastering und Mix kommen von Chris „Zeuss“ Harris. Das Cover ist von Colin Marks.
Die Tracklist von „…Of The Dark Light“
01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous