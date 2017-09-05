SIENA ROOT: wieder ohne Sänger

Man hat sich durchaus daran gewöhnt, dass die Stockholmer Retro-Rocker SIENA ROOT immer neue SängerInnen haben. Nun ist Samuel Björö überraschend ausgestiegen, welcher auf dem letzten Album „A Dream Of Lasting Peace“ seinen gefeierten Einstand hatte.

Genaue Hintergründe hat die Band noch nicht bekannt gegeben, bisher gibt es nur eine kurze Info: „Dear fans & friends of SIENA ROOT. We are sad and surprised to let you know that Samuel has announced his departure from the band in a very immediate and unforeseen way.

The good news is that we are not cancelling any of our upcoming shows! As you know, Siena Root has always seen changes as a challenge to reach a new and higher level, and we will do so now as well.“

Das sagt Samuel: „Dear fans of SIENA ROOT. These years have been fantastic in many ways! I´m proud of every single minute in this band and I´m so happy that all of you welcomed me with open arms and lots of love!

I never thought I would go on tours, see all you lovely people or play together with DEEP PURPLE! SIENA ROOT gave me all this and they have so much more to give you. Music has always been very important to me and it still is! Thank you so, so much for all the good times and don´t forget to stay groovy! What happens now? Time will tell.“