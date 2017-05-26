EXECRATION: kündigen „Return to the Void“-Album an

Die Death Metal-Band EXECRATION hat mit „Return to the Void“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Der „Morbid Dimensions„-Nachfolger und das insgesamt vierte Album der Norweger wird am 14. Juli 2017 via Metal Blade erscheinen. Zum Titeltrack hat die Band auch ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

EXECRATION „Return to the Void“ bei MetalBlade

Tracklist:

1. Eternal Recurrence

2. Hammers of Vulcan

3. Nekrocosm

4. Cephalic Transmissions

5. Blood Moon Eclipse

6. Unicursal Horrorscope

7. Through the Oculus

8. Return to the Void

9. Det Uransakelige Dyp