EXECRATION: kündigen „Return to the Void“-Album an

Christian Wögerbauer
EXECRATION: kündigen „Return to the Void“-Album an

Die Death Metal-Band EXECRATION hat mit „Return to the Void“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Der „Morbid Dimensions„-Nachfolger und das insgesamt vierte Album der Norweger wird am 14. Juli 2017 via Metal Blade erscheinen. Zum Titeltrack hat die Band auch ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

EXECRATION „Return to the Void“ bei MetalBlade

Tracklist:
1. Eternal Recurrence
2. Hammers of Vulcan
3. Nekrocosm
4. Cephalic Transmissions
5. Blood Moon Eclipse
6. Unicursal Horrorscope
7. Through the Oculus
8. Return to the Void
9. Det Uransakelige Dyp

Teilen macht Freude:

Christian Wögerbauer
Seit 2005 bei Vampster und Lieferant für Reviews, News, Live-Berichte und -Fotos.Genres: Doom, Death, Gothic, Sludge

weitere Artikel

EXECRATION: Morbid Dimensions

EXECRATION: Morbid Dimensions

EXECRATION: Neues Album "Morbid Dimensions" im August

EXECRATION: Neues Album "Morbid Dimensions" im August

EXECRATION: Odes Of The Occult

EXECRATION: Odes Of The Occult

EXECRATION: stellenTiteltrack "Morbid Dimensions" zur Verfügung

EXECRATION: stellenTiteltrack "Morbid Dimensions" zur Verfügung

EXECRATION: jetzt bei Metal Blade

EXECRATION: jetzt bei Metal Blade