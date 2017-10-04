COMPLETE FAILURE: weiterer Track vom „Crossburner“-Album

Die Grindcore-Band COMPLETE FAILURE hat mit „Oath of Unbecoming“ einen weiteren Track ihres kommenden Albums „Crossburner“ veröffentlicht. Der „The Art Gospel of Aggravated Assault„-Nachfolger und das insgesamt vierte Album des Quaretts aus Pittsburgh wird am 27. Oktober 2017 via Season of Mist erscheinen.

COMPLETE FAILURE „Crossburner“-Tracklist:

1. Schadenfreude

2. Bimoral Narcotic

3. Man-made Maker

4. Suicide Screed of Total Invincibility

5. I Am the Gun

6. Rat Heart

7. Curse of Birth

8. Demise of the Underdog

9. Fist First, Second to None

10. Flight of the Head Case

11. Soft White and Paid For

12. Oath of Unbecoming

13. Misuse Abuse Reuse

14. A List With Names On It