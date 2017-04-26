CIRITH UNGOL: „King Of The Dead“ live & Re-Release

CIRITH UNGOL veröffentlichen am 28. April 2017 via Metal Blade eine Neuauflage des Albums „King Of The Dead„.

Zum Bonusmaterial gehören auch diverse Livemitschnitte, die Liveversion des Titeltracks gibt’s hier vorab:

CIRITH UNGOL „KING OF THE DEAD“ live bei YouTube.

Der Track wurde während der Comebackshow der Band auf dem „Frost & Fire Fest“ letztes Jahr im kalifornischen Ventura aufgenommen.

Die ‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‘-Digibook-CD enthält die komplett von Patrick W. Engel remasterte Version, fünf Bonustracks und eine Bonus-DVD.

CD-Kritik bei vampster: CIRITH UNGOL „King Of The Dead“ (Ultimate Edition)

‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‘ Konfigurationen:

–CD/DVD Digipak

–180g black vinyl

–clear ice blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

–turquois green/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

–blood-red vinyl (limited to 200 copies – USA exclusive)

‚King Of The Dead – Ultimate Edition‘

1. Atom Smasher

2. Black Machine

3. Master of the Pit

4. King of the Dead

5. Death of the Sun

6. Finger of Scorn

7. Toccata in D minor

8. Cirith Ungol

9. Last Laugh (Live)*

10. Death of the Sun (alt mix)**

11. Master of the Pit (Live)***

12. King of the Dead (Live)***

13. Cirith Ungol (Live)***

* Live 1984 (Bonustrack der Original-CD)

** Alternativversion (von Metal Massacre I)

*** Live beim Frost & Fire Fest II im Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura am 8.10.2016

Tracklist Bonus-DVD:

1. Atom Smasher

2. I’m Alive

3. Black Machine

4. Master of the Pit

5. King of the Dead

6. Death of the Sun

7. Finger of Scorn

8. Cirith Ungol