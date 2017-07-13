SATYRICON: neues Album „Deep Calleth Upon Deep“

Nach drei Jahren Arbeit ist SATYRICONs neuntes Studioalbum fertig: „Deep calleth upon Deep“ erscheint am 22. September 2017 via Napalm Records.

Aufgenommen wurde „Deep calleth upon Deep“ in Oslo und Vancouver, der Mix kommt von Mike Fraser, mit dem SATYRICON schon 2006 für das Album „Now, Diabolical“ zusammengearbeitet haben. Das Cover von „Deep calleth upon Deep“ zeigt eine Zeichnung des norwegischen Malers Edvard Munch aus dem Jahr 1898.

Satyr sagt über „Deep calleth upon Deep“ : “Approaching this release, what I always kept in mind is that either this is the beginning of something new or it’s gonna be my last record. If this is going to be the last, then it needs to be something special. If there are more records, then I’d better make sure that this is so different from the last one that it feels like a new beginning. I think it’s really, really dark, very spiritual and filled with confidence and energy. The way that I see it is that for any art, be it SATYRICON or any other form of art with substance, in order for you to be able to inhale and completely understand it, it will take a little bit of you as well. If you get it all after a couple of listens, you know that it probably won’t stay with you. So the title is saying, ‘From the depth of the people making this record to the depth of the listener…’ If you want to take part in this journey, you should be prepared to dig deep down in the darkest corner of your soul with us.“

Im Herbst sind SATYRICON auf Tour:

24.09.17 DE – Hamburg / Grünspan

25.09.17 DE – Essen / Turock

09.10.17 CH – Zurich / Dynamo

10.10.17 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

11.10.17 AT – Vienna / Szene

16.10.17 DE – Berlin / SO36