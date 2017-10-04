NAZGHOR: Lyric-Video zu „Infernal Aphorism“-Album

Die Melodic Black / Pagan Metal-Band NAZGHOR hat mit „The Darkness Of Eternity“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Infernal Aphorism“ veröffentlicht. Das bereits sechste Album der erst seit 2012 bestehenden Band aus dem schwedischen Uppsala wird am 13. Oktober 2017 via Non Serviam Records erscheinen.

NAZGHOR „Infernal Aphorism“ Tracklist:

1. Opus Profanus

2. Malignant Possession

3. Decretion at Eschaton

4. The Darkness of Eternity

5. Deathless Serpent

6. Rite of Repugnant Fury

7. Ephemeral Hunger

8. Spawns of All Evil

9. Absence of Light

10. Infernal Aphorism