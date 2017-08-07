VUUR: Infos zum Debütalbum

VUUR, die neue Band um Anneke van Giersbergen (THE GATHERING) und Ed Warby (u.a. HAIL OF BULLETS, AYREON, THE 11TH HOUR, STAR ONE) wird ihr Debütalbum „In This Moment We Are Free – Cities“ am 20. Oktober über InsideOut Music veröffentlichen. Nun haben die Niederländer das Album-Cover und die Tracklist bekannt gegeben. Es kommt als Special Edition CD Digipak, als Gatefold Doppel-Vinyl, CD und Download und enthält 11 Songs. „Days Go By – London“ kann man sich bereits anhören, einen Trailer gibt es auch.

VUUR: „Days Go By – London“ bei youtube

VUUR: Albumtrailer bei youtube

Produziert wurde das Album von Joost van den Broek (AFTER FOREVER, SUN CAGED, STAR ONE), wie er beteiligten sich auch Mark Holcomb (PERIPHERY), Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS), Daniel Cardoso (ANATHEMA) am Songwriting, die Gitarristen der Band haben ebenfalls je einen Song beigesteuert.

Das sagt Anneke zu den Texten: „The lyrical themes of this album revolve around cities and freedom. Exposure to big cities can be overwhelming and you can feel engulfed by everything around you. At the same time it´s easy to be a stranger in a big city and for me that brings out a feeling of freedom as well. This past year I´ve thought a lot about the virtues of rural versus urban life, since me and my family are moving back to the city. It´s very exciting, but at the same time I know that sense of urban solitude from past experiences. The cover artwork represents this duality.“

Die Tracklist von „In This Moment We Are Free – Cities“:

1. My Champion – Berlin

2. Time – Rotterdam

3. The Martyr And The Saint – Beirut

4. The Fire – San Francisco

5. Freedom – Rio

6. Days Go By – London

7. Sail Away – Santiago

8. Valley Of Diamonds – Mexico City

9. Your Glorious Light Will Shine – Helsinki

10. Save Me – Istanbul

11. Reunite! – Paris

Im November sind die Niederländer bei uns auf Tour.

Tourdaten bei vampster: EPICA, VUUR, Myrath