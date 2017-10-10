OPERATION: MINDCRIME: neues Album „The New Reality“

OPERATION: MINDCRIME, die Band um GEOFF TATE, veröffentlichen am 1. Dezember 2017 das neue Album „The New Reality“ via Frontiers Records.

Mit „The New Reality“ ist die Trilogie der Alben „The Key“ (2015) und „Resurrection“ (2016) komplett. Auf „The New Reality“ sind unter anderem diese Musiker zu hören: Keyboarder Randy Gane; die Gitarristen Kelly Gray und Scott Moughton; DISTURBED-Bassist John Moyer sowie die Drumme Brian Tichy (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE) und Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO).

01. A Head Long Jump

02. Wake Me Up

03. It Was Always You

04. The Fear

05. Under Control

06. The New Reality

07. My Eyes

08. A Guitar In Church?

09. All For What?

10. The Wave

11. Tidal Change

12. The Same Old Story