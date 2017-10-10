OPERATION: MINDCRIME: neues Album „The New Reality“

OPERATION: MINDCRIME, die Band um GEOFF TATE, veröffentlichen am 1. Dezember 2017 das neue Album „The New Reality“ via Frontiers Records.
Mit „The New Reality“ ist die Trilogie der Alben „The Key“ (2015) und „Resurrection“ (2016) komplett. Auf „The New Reality“ sind unter anderem diese Musiker zu hören: Keyboarder Randy Gane; die Gitarristen Kelly Gray und Scott Moughton; DISTURBED-Bassist John Moyer sowie die Drumme Brian Tichy (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE) und Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO).
OPERATION: MINDCRIME „The New Reality“ Tracklist
01. A Head Long Jump
02. Wake Me Up
03. It Was Always You
04. The Fear
05. Under Control
06. The New Reality
07. My Eyes
08. A Guitar In Church?
09. All For What?
10. The Wave
11. Tidal Change
12. The Same Old Story