LOGIC OF DENIAL: Lyric-Video zu „Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis“

Die Brutal Death Metal-Band LOGIC OF DENIAL hat mit „Aftermath“ ihr neues Album angekündigt. Das dritte Album der Italiener, zu dem es mit „Devouring Seeds of the Apocalypse“ einen ersten Track zum Anhören gibt, wird am 9. Juni 2017 via Comatose Music erscheinen. Mit „Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis“ wurde nun auch ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

LOGIC OF DENIAL „Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis“ bei YouTube

LOGIC OF DENIAL „Devouring Seeds of the Apocalypse“ bei YouTube

Tracklist:

1. Abscission

2. Devouring Seeds of the Apocalypse

3. Gorging on Innocence

4. Miroir

5. Sufferance

6. Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)

7. Larvae of Eden

8. The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus – Pt. II: Antinferno)

9. Defilement

10. Violating the Canvas of Forgotten Purity

11. Immaculate

12. Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis