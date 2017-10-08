VAULTWRAITH: Track vom „Death Is Proof of Satan´s Power“-Album

Die Blackened Heavy Metal-Band VAULTWRAITH hat mit „The Vaultwraith“ den Opener ihres kommenden Albums „Death Is Proof of Satan´s Power“ zur Verfügung gestellt. Das erste Album der Band aus Missouri wird am 30. Oktober 2017 via Hells Headbangers Records ercheinen.

VAULTWRAITH „Death Is Proof of Satan´s Power“ Tracklist:

1. The Vaultwraith

2. Ravaged in the Crimson Mist

3. Infernal Realms Unfold

4. Dark Desires Unleash the Legions of Lucifer

5. Night Ride Through the Black Woods

6. Manifest at Midnight

7. Devilcraft

8. Open Grave Rape

9. High Priestess of the Wolf Coven

10. Damsel in Disgust

11. Skeletonized Malediction