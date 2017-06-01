TRIBULATION: arbeiten an neuer Platte, neuer Drummer

TRIBULATION haben mit ex-DEATHSTARS-Schlagzeuger Oscar Leander einen neuen Drummer. Jakob Ljungberg hat die Band verlassen, er sagte dazu „Die letzten Jahre waren die besten meines Lebens, aber sie haben mich auch müde gemacht. Ich muss nun neue Wege einschlagen.“

Die Band arbeitet in der neuen Besetzung an einem neuen Album, es soll Anfang 2018 erscheinen.

Die Statements der Band im Original:

“The Formulas Of Death”: “As the summer in the year of their lord 2017 draws near and the world in the north is again fully starting to wake from its slumber we, on the other hand, are forced to face an inevitable end in the departure of our drummer Jakob Ljungberg who has decided to leave the band. We have spent the last five years together through pain to heaven, in chaos to bliss! It’s been such a strange, wonderful, tiring and inspiring time and we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this time the most important in the history of the band. We surely couldn’t have done it without you. We were like brothers even before the time of Tribulation and we certainly will be in the time after! Make sure to check out Jakob’s unique and most excellent band Second Sun (https://www.facebook.com/Secondsunswe/) where he sings and plays guitar!”



Jakob Ljungberg: “It is with a heavy heart that I leave Tribulation. These last years have been among the best in my life, but they wore me out and now I have to continue life on different paths. Thanks to everyone involved – you made this journey spectacular, thanks to everyone that came up and said hi – it meant the world to me, thanks to everyone who believed in me – you made me believe in myself. Jonathan, Adam and Johannes: I love you. „The end of nights we tried to die – this is the end.”