THE WIZARDS: Seventies-Rock aus Spanien

THE WIZARD veröffentlichen am 16. Mai 2016 via Fighter Records ihr Album „Full Moon in Scorpio“. Zu einem der Songs daraus haben die Basken ein Video gedreht, einen zweiten bei YouTube veröffentlicht:

THE WIZARD „Calliope (Cosmic Revelations)“ Video bei YouTube.

THE WIZARD „Avidya“ bei YouTube.

Die Tracklist von „Full Moon in Scorpio“

1. Avidya

2. Calliope (Cosmic Revelations)

3. Odinist

4. Stardust

5. Leaving the Past Behind

6. Halftones to Eternity

7. Who are You, Mr. Gurdjieff?

8. When We Were Gods