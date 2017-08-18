THE QUILL: neue Platte „Born From Fire“

News
andrea ,
THE QUILL BORN FROM FIRE CD COVER

THE QUILL haben sich wieder mit ihrem alten Sänger Magnus Ekwall zusammengetan  und ein Album aufgenommen. „Born From Fire“ erscheint am 25. August 2017 via Metalville / Rough Trade.  Die erste Single „Stone Believer“ inklusive Video gibt’s schon im Netz .

Tracklist THE QUILL „Born From Fire“

01. Stonebeliever (Video bei YouTube)
02. Snake Charmer Woman
03. Ghosthorse
04. Keep It Together
05. The Spirit and the Spark
06. Skull & Bones
07. Set Free Black Crow
08. Electrical Sons
09. Hollow of your Hand
10. Unchain Yourself
11. Revelation
12. Metamorphosis

Aktuelles Line-Up von THE QUILL

Magnus Ekwall (Gesang) 
Jolle Atlagic (Drums)  
Christian Carlsson (Gitarrist) 
Roger Nilsson (Bass)

andrea
