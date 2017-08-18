THE QUILL: neue Platte „Born From Fire“

THE QUILL haben sich wieder mit ihrem alten Sänger Magnus Ekwall zusammengetan und ein Album aufgenommen. „Born From Fire“ erscheint am 25. August 2017 via Metalville / Rough Trade. Die erste Single „Stone Believer“ inklusive Video gibt’s schon im Netz .

Tracklist THE QUILL „Born From Fire“

01. Stonebeliever (Video bei YouTube)

02. Snake Charmer Woman

03. Ghosthorse

04. Keep It Together

05. The Spirit and the Spark

06. Skull & Bones

07. Set Free Black Crow

08. Electrical Sons

09. Hollow of your Hand

10. Unchain Yourself

11. Revelation

12. Metamorphosis

Aktuelles Line-Up von THE QUILL

Magnus Ekwall (Gesang)

Jolle Atlagic (Drums)

Christian Carlsson (Gitarrist)

Roger Nilsson (Bass)