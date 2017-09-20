THE OBSESSED: Debütalbum „The Obsessed“ kommt als Re-Release mit Bonusmaterial

THE OBSESSED haben 1990 ihr gleichnamiges Debütalbum veröffentlicht – jetzt bringen Relapse Records am 17. November 2017 eine Neuauflage von „The Obsessed“ raus.

Der Re-Release erscheint als Doppel-LP und Doppel-CD. Neben den remasterten Songs enthält die neue Version das „Concrete Cancer“ Demo von 1984, zehn Livesongs von 1985 sowie Linernotes von Scott „Wino“ Weinrich und bislang unveröffentlichte Fotos.

Die remasterte Version von „The Way She Fly“ gibt’s vorab zum Probehören bei YouTube.

THE OBSESSED „The Obsessed“ Re-Release Tracklist

1. Tombstone Highway

2. The Way She Fly (Audio bei YouTube)

3. Forever Midnight

4. Ground Out

5. Fear Child

6. Freedom

7. Red Disaster

8. Inner Turmoil

9. River of Soul

10. Concrete Cancer (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

11. Feelingz (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

12. Mental Kingdom (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

13. Hiding Masque (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

14. Ground Out – Feelingz (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

15. Concrete Cancer (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

16. No Blame (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

17. Mental Kingdom (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

18. Tombstone Highway (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

19. Iron and Stone (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

20. Rivers of Soul (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

21. Sittin on a Grave (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

22. Freedom (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

23. Indestroy – Kill Ugly Naked (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)