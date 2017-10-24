THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: Lyric-Video zu „Stygian“-Album

Die Deathcore-Band THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY hat mit „The Theory of Shadows“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Stygian“ veröffentlicht. Das dritte Album der Italiener und das erste mit Gitarrist Ludovico Cioffi (NIGHTLAND) wird am 24. November 2017 via Innerstrength Records erscheinen.

THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY „Stygian“ Tracklist:

1. A Stygian Tide

2. Miles Apart

3. Prelude to an Evolution

4. Regression Through Unlearning

5. Sandblasted Skin (Pantera Cover)

6. The Hollow Men

7. The Place We Call Home

8. The Reprisal Within

9. The Theory of Shadows