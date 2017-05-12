THE LURKING FEAR: neuer Song „Winged Death“ online, Album “ Out Of The Voiceless Grave“ kommt im August

THE LURKING FEAR haben einen kompletten Song von ihrer 7″ Vinyl-Single „The Lurking Fear“ veröffentlicht:

THE LURKING FEAR „Winged Death“ bei YouTube.

Die Band um AT THE GATES-Sänger Tomas Lindberg, AT THE GATES-Drummer Adrian Erlandsson, Gitarrist Jonas Stålhammar (BOMB OF HADES, ex-THE CROWN), Gitarrist Fredrik Wallenberg (SKITSYSTEM) und Bassist Andreas Axelsson (DISFEAR, TORMENTED, EDGE OF SANITY) veröffentlicht Ende Mai die auf 500 Stück limitierte Vinyl-Single mit drei Songs via Moondawn Records.

THE LURKING FEAR Teaser „The Lurking Fear“ bei YouTube.

Im August 2017 erscheint dann das Debütalbum „Out Of The Voiceless Grave“ via Centura Media.

Die Band sagt dazu: “We are in the middle of wrapping everything up in the studio and have just started the mixing process for the 11 tracks we recorded. It’s sounding nasty and raw, just the way we want it! The record is called “Out Of The Voiceless Grave” and that title sums up what the album and actually band are all about. Our idea is that you get a glimpse of the horrors spewing out from our metal grave of interstellar death. The album is basically our Vortex spawn, a beast with eleven heads, all ready to devour you! We are very pleased with how it sounds right now, as the guys at Welfare Sounds understood our concept immediately and have managed to capture some pure death metal filth on tape!”

THE LURKING FEAR spielen im Sommer 2017 bei diesen Festivals:

10.-12.08.2017 Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air

16.-19.08.2017 Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air

18.-19.08.2017 Essen – Turock Open Air



