SOUL ENEMA: Animierter Video-Clip zu „Eternal Child“

Die Progressive Metal / Rock-Band SOUL ENEMA hat mit „Eternal Child“ einen weiteren animierten Video-Clip zu ihrem aktuellen Album „Of Clans and Clones and Clowns“ veröffentlicht. Das zweite Album der Israeli, auf welchem unter anderem ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN (AYREON) als Gastmusiker in Erscheinung tritt, wurde von Jens Bogren in den Fascination Street Studios gemixt und gemastert und ist am 23. Juni 2017 erschienen.

SOUL ENEMA „Of Clans and Clones and Clowns“ Tracklist:

1. Omon Ra

2. Cannibalissimo Ltd.

3. Spymania

4. Breaking the Waves

5. The Age of Cosmic Baboon

6. In Bed With an Enemy

7. Last Days of Rome

8. Dear Bollock (Was a Sensitive Man)

9. Aral Sea I – Feeding Hand

10. Aral Sea II – Dustbin of History

11. Aral Sea III – Epilogue

12. Octopus Song

13. Eternal Child

14. Of Clans and Clones and Clowns