News
Christian Wögerbauer
SORROWS PATH: Video-Clip zum „Touching Infinity“-Album

Die Doom Metal-Band SORROWS PATH hat mit „Fantasies Will Never Die“ einen Video-Clip zu ihrem kommenden Album „Touching Infinity“ veröffentlicht. Das nach „The Rough Path of Nihilism“ (2010) und „Doom Philosophy“ (2014) dritte Album der Griechen wird am 22. September 2017 via Iron Shield Records erscheinen.

SORROWS PATH „Fantasies Will Never Die“ bei YouTube

Tracklist:
1. Intro to Infinity
2. Fantasies Will Never Die
3. Leneh
4. My Chosen God
5. Metaphysical Song
6. The Subconscious
7. Beauty
8. Forgiveness
9. Revival of Feminine Grandeur
10. Touching Infinity

Seit 2005 bei Vampster und Lieferant für Reviews, News, Live-Berichte und -Fotos.Genres: Doom, Death, Gothic, Sludge

