SHINING: Track von der „Fiende“-EP

Die Black Metal-Band SHINING hat mit „Jag Är Din Fiende“ einen ersten Track ihrer kommenden EP „Fiende“ veröffentlicht. Auch wird der Track auf dem kommenden Album „X – Varg Utan Flock“, das im Jänner 2018 erscheinen soll, vertreten sein.

SHINING „Jag Är Din Fiende“ bei YouTube

Kommentar von Niklas Kvarforth zum Song:

„The third track, „Jag Är Din Fiende“, from our upcoming tenth album embodies everything that SHINING represents on a musical level. An uncompromising mix of high and low tainted with a sinister atmosphere of horrible unease. Lyrically, this track speaks of the need and means for retribution, making not only this, but the album overall, infused with a nightmarish maliciousness and a pitch-black hatred that hasn´t been as prominent on our earlier albums. There is a war coming and this is our statement on what we have in store for you!“