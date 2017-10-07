SCATOLOGY SECRETION: Track vom „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“-Album

Die Brutal Death Metal-Band SCATOLOGY SECRETION hat mit „Obscene Parasitic Cleansing“ einen Track ihres kommenden Albums „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“ veröffentlicht. Das erste Album des erst seit diesem Jahr bestehenden internationalen Projekts wird am 10. Oktober 2017 via Reality Fade Records erscheinen.

SCATOLOGY SECRETION „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“ Tracklist:

1. (Intro) Doom-Laden Overture

2. Disintegration of Civilization

3. Inauspicious Apocalyptic Inception

4. Compulsory Dismemberment of Mankind

5. Obscene Parasitic Cleansing

6. Unbreathable Toxins

7. Radiation-Induced Malignancy

8. Prolific Radioactive Mutations

9. Appendages Soaked in Nuclear Waste

10. The Ramifications of a Global Calamity

11. Supreme Monolithic Extermination

12. (Outro) Cessation of Terror