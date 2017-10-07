SCATOLOGY SECRETION: Track vom „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“-Album

Die Brutal Death Metal-Band SCATOLOGY SECRETION hat mit „Obscene Parasitic Cleansing“ einen Track ihres kommenden Albums „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“ veröffentlicht. Das erste Album des erst seit diesem Jahr bestehenden internationalen Projekts wird am 10. Oktober 2017 via Reality Fade Records erscheinen.
SCATOLOGY SECRETION „The Ramifications of a Global Calamity“ Tracklist:
1. (Intro) Doom-Laden Overture
2. Disintegration of Civilization
3. Inauspicious Apocalyptic Inception
4. Compulsory Dismemberment of Mankind
5. Obscene Parasitic Cleansing
6. Unbreathable Toxins
7. Radiation-Induced Malignancy
8. Prolific Radioactive Mutations
9. Appendages Soaked in Nuclear Waste
10. The Ramifications of a Global Calamity
11. Supreme Monolithic Extermination
12. (Outro) Cessation of Terror