ROADBURN FESTIVAL 2018: mit GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR und CONVERGE

Es gibt erste Infos zum ROADBURN FESTIVAL 2018 vom 19. bis 22. April 2018 im 013 im niederländischen Tilburg – eine der wichtigsten gleich vorneweg: Der Kartenverkauf für das Roadburn 2018 startet  am 19. Oktober 2017 via ticketmaster.nl.

Diese Bands wurden für die 2018er Ausgabe bereits bestätigt: GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, CONVERGE, BELL WITCH, PANOPTICON, HUGSJÁ, EX EYE, THE HEADS, IGORRR, AERIAL RUIN und SANGRE DE MUERDAGO.

ROADBURN-Kurator 2018 ist Jacob Bannon

Kurator 2018 ist CONVERGE-Frontmann Jacob Bannon. Er sagt dazu: “It is an honor to be working as the curator for Roadburn Festival 2018. The festival is unlike any other, showcasing the most forward thinking artists and musicians of the heavy music world. As this year’s curator I will reach across its sub-genres to bring together an array incredible bands/musicians; expanding the reach of the festival while celebrating the world of extreme music that we all love.”

Wer wann (und wie)oft spielt, erfährst du auf der offiziellen ROADBURN-Website.

 

