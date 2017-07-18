RAGE: stellen neues Album „Seasons Of The Black“ vor

RAGE haben einen Trailer mit Ausschnitten der ersten vier Songs des kommenden Albums „Seasons Of The Black“ veröffentlicht:
RAGE „Seasons Of The Black“ Albumtrailer 1 bei YouTube.
„Seasons Of The Black“ kommt am 28. Jauli 2017 via Nuclear Blast, Anfang 2018 sind RAGE auf Tour.
„Seasons Of The Black“-Tracklist:
01. Season Of The Black
02. Serpents In Disguise
03. Blackened Karma
04. Time Will Tell
05. Septic Bite
06. Walk Among The Dead
07. All We Know Is Not
08. The Tragedy Of Man – Gaia
09. The Tragedy Of Man – Justify
10. The Tragedy Of Man – Bloodshed In Paradise
11. The Tragedy Of Man – Farewell
Bonus-CD – „Avenger Revisited“:
01. Adoration
02. Southcross Union
03. Assorted By Satan
04. Faster Than Hell
05. Sword Made Of Steel
06. Down To The Bone
KONZERTTERMINE RAGE & FIREWIND
04.01.18 Bochum – Zeche
05.01.18 Speyer – Halle 101
07.01.18 CH-Pratteln – Z7
09.01.18 München – Backstage
10.01.18 AT-Salzburg – Rockhouse
17.03.18 Marsberg – Metal Diver Festiv