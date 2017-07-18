RAGE: stellen neues Album „Seasons Of The Black“ vor

RAGE haben einen Trailer mit Ausschnitten der ersten vier Songs des kommenden Albums „Seasons Of The Black“ veröffentlicht:

RAGE „Seasons Of The Black“ Albumtrailer 1 bei YouTube.

„Seasons Of The Black“ kommt am 28. Jauli 2017 via Nuclear Blast, Anfang 2018 sind RAGE auf Tour.

„Seasons Of The Black“-Tracklist:

01. Season Of The Black

02. Serpents In Disguise

03. Blackened Karma

04. Time Will Tell

05. Septic Bite

06. Walk Among The Dead

07. All We Know Is Not

08. The Tragedy Of Man – Gaia

09. The Tragedy Of Man – Justify

10. The Tragedy Of Man – Bloodshed In Paradise

11. The Tragedy Of Man – Farewell

Bonus-CD – „Avenger Revisited“:

01. Adoration

02. Southcross Union

03. Assorted By Satan

04. Faster Than Hell

05. Sword Made Of Steel

06. Down To The Bone

KONZERTTERMINE RAGE & FIREWIND

04.01.18 Bochum – Zeche

05.01.18 Speyer – Halle 101

07.01.18 CH-Pratteln – Z7

09.01.18 München – Backstage

10.01.18 AT-Salzburg – Rockhouse

17.03.18 Marsberg – Metal Diver Festiv