PROCESSION: Track und Info zu „Doom Decimation“

Die Doom Metal-Band PROCESSION hat mit „Amidst The Bowels Of Earth“ einen Track ihres kommenden Albums „Doom Decimation“ veröffentlicht. Das dritte Album der inzwischen in Schweden beheimateten Chilenen rund um Sänger und Gitarrist Felipe Plaza (NIFELHEIM, DESTRÖYER 666) wurde von Sebastián Puente (NUCLEAR) in den AudioCustom Studios in Santiago (Chile) produziert und wird am 31. Oktober 2017 via High Roller Records erscheinen.

PROCESSION „Doom Decimation“ Tracklist:

1. The Warning

2. When Doomsday Has Come

3. Lonely Are the Ways of the Stranger

4. Amidst the Bowels of Earth

5. Democide

6. All Descending Suns

7. As They Reached the Womb

8. One by One They Died