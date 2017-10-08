POWER QUEST: Video-Clip zu „Sixth Dimension“-Album

Die Melodic Metal-Band POWER QUEST hat mit „Lords of Tomorrow“ einen Video-Clip zu ihrem kommenden Album „Sixth Dimension“ veröffentlicht. Das insgesamt sechste Album der Engländer und das erste Album seit der Wiedervereinigung 2016 wird am 11. Oktober 2017 via Inner Wound Recordings erscheinen.

POWER QUEST „Sixth Dimension“ Tracklist:

1. Lords of Tomorrow

2. Starlight City

3. Kings and Glory

4. Face the Raven

5. No More Heroes

6. Revolution Fighters

7. Pray for the Day

8. Coming Home

9. The Sixth Dimension