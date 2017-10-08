POWER QUEST: Video-Clip zu „Sixth Dimension“-Album

News
Christian Wögerbauer
POWER QUEST: Video-Clip zu „Sixth Dimension“-Album

Die Melodic Metal-Band POWER QUEST hat mit „Lords of Tomorrow“ einen Video-Clip zu ihrem kommenden Album „Sixth Dimension“ veröffentlicht. Das insgesamt sechste Album der Engländer und das erste Album seit der Wiedervereinigung 2016 wird am 11. Oktober 2017 via Inner Wound Recordings erscheinen.

POWER QUEST „Sixth Dimension“ Tracklist:

1. Lords of Tomorrow
2. Starlight City
3. Kings and Glory
4. Face the Raven
5. No More Heroes
6. Revolution Fighters
7. Pray for the Day
8. Coming Home
9. The Sixth Dimension

Teilen macht Freude:

Christian Wögerbauer
Seit 2005 bei Vampster und Lieferant für Reviews, News, Live-Berichte und -Fotos.Genres: Doom, Death, Gothic, Sludge

weitere Artikel

POWER QUEST: Gavin Ward festes Mitglied

POWER QUEST: Gavin Ward festes Mitglied

POWER QUEST: Sänger verlässt die Band

POWER QUEST: Sänger verlässt die Band

POWER QUEST: Deal bei Now and Then

POWER QUEST: Deal bei Now and Then

POWER QUEST: Re-Releases

POWER QUEST: Re-Releases

POWER QUEST: Neverworld

POWER QUEST: Neverworld