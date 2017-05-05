OVERKILL: neuer Schlagzeuger

Jason Bittner (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) ist neuer Schlagzeuger bei OVERKILL.

Er ersetzt Eddy Garcia, der Drum-Tech war in letzten Jahren bei Livekonzeten für den eigentlichen Drummer Ron Lipnicki eingesprungen.

OVERKILL Frontman Bobby Ellsworth sagt dazu: „OVERKILL would like to announce its newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jason ‚Sticks‘ Bittner. We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy ‚The Mexicutioner‘ Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has, and always will be, part of the OVERKILL machine. Jason is a long time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoke for themselves. Let the touring continue… onward-upward!“

Bittner ergänzt: „When my phone rang about two months ago and Blitz said ‚Hey, me and D.D. Verni are wondering if you would be interested in joining?‘ It really didn’t take much for me to write back a one-word answer…. ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I cannot wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the ‚Mean Green Killing Machine!'“