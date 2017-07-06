ORPHANED LAND: auf „Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs“ gibt’s wieder Growls zu hören

ORPHANED LAND haben ein neues Studioalbum angekündigt: „Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs“, so der Titel der Platte, soll am 28. Januar 2018 via Century Media veröffentlicht werden. Sänger Kobi Farhi kündigte an, dass es wieder Growls zu hören gebe.

Aufgenommen wurde die Platte mit Jens Borgren (Mix & Mastering), als Gastmusiker ist unter anderem Steve Hackett zu hören.

Kobi Farhi: “Hails from the recording studio! We are so thrilled and impatient for you all to hear ‚Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs‘. I wish to inform our old school fans: Growls are back as well as killer melodies that will break your hearts! On a personal note: It’s such a great feeling after a carrier of 25 years to know that we are still at our bests by all means. Prepare for something strong! Count the days with us till Jan 26th 2018!”