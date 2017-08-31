OMOTAI: neues Album „A Ruined Oak“

Die texanische Sludge/Post Hardcore-Band OMOTAI stellt mit „Last of the Green Vial“ und „Welcome to the Adders‘ Land“ zwei Songs vom kommenden Album „A Ruined Oak“ vor.
„A Ruined Oak“ erscheint am 6. Oktober 2017 via Tofu Carnage Records. OMOTAI haben das Album mit Chris Ryan im Dead City Sound Studio aufgenommen, das Mastering kommt von James Plotkin.
Tracklist OMOTAI „A Ruined Oak“
01. Welcome to the Adders‘ Land (Stream bei Tofucarnagerecords.com)
02. A Ruined Oak
03. Last of the Green Vial (Stream bei treblezine.com)
04. Arms That Flood
05. Blackjaw
06. Back to the Drifting Satellite
07. A Cruel Weight, Thy Wound
08. Fire is a Whore
09. A Maiden Nerve
10. The Savage Sky
11. Augustina
12. Tusk Aurora