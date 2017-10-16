OMNIUM GATHERUM: “Blade Reflections”-Single zur Tour

News
andrea
omnium gatherum blade reflections

OMNIUM GATHERUM haben mit “Blade Reflections” eine Single veröffentlicht, den Track gibt’s als Download und ab 17. November 2017 als limitierte 7″ zur anstehenden Tour. Vorbestellen kannst du das Vinyl im Webstore von OMNIUM GATHERUM.

Hier geht‘ s zum Video zu “Blade Reflections”:
OMNIUM GATHERUM „Blade Reflections“ Video bei YouTube.

“Arctic Circle Alliance” OMNIUM GATHERUM European Tour 2017

mit Skalmöld & Stam1na

25.10.17 Frankfurt (Germany) – Nachtleben
10.11.17 Sion (Switzerland) – Le Port Franc
11.11.17 Bern (Switzerland) – Gaskessel
12.11.17 Munich (Germany) – Backstage (Halle)
17.11.17 Berlin (Germany) – Bi Nuu
18.11.17 Hannover (Germany) – Mephisto
19.11.17 Cologne (Germany) – Jungle Club

Teilen macht Freude:

andrea
Kümmere mich seit 1999 um Reviews, Interviews und den größten Teil der *Verwaltung*, Telefon-Dienst, Beschwerdestelle, Versandabteilung, Ansprechpartner für alles, Redaktionskonferenz-Köchin...

weitere Artikel

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neue Songs online, neuer Vertrag

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neue Songs online, neuer Vertrag

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neuer Gitarrist an Bord

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neuer Gitarrist an Bord

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neues Album ´Beyond´

OMNIUM GATHERUM: neues Album ´Beyond´

OMNIUM GATHERUM: weiterer Teaser zu ´New World Shadow´

OMNIUM GATHERUM: weiterer Teaser zu ´New World Shadow´

OMNIUM GATHERUM: Steal the Light

OMNIUM GATHERUM: Steal the Light