OMNIUM GATHERUM: “Blade Reflections”-Single zur Tour

OMNIUM GATHERUM haben mit “Blade Reflections” eine Single veröffentlicht, den Track gibt’s als Download und ab 17. November 2017 als limitierte 7″ zur anstehenden Tour. Vorbestellen kannst du das Vinyl im Webstore von OMNIUM GATHERUM.
Hier geht‘ s zum Video zu “Blade Reflections”:
“Arctic Circle Alliance” OMNIUM GATHERUM European Tour 2017
25.10.17 Frankfurt (Germany) – Nachtleben
10.11.17 Sion (Switzerland) – Le Port Franc
11.11.17 Bern (Switzerland) – Gaskessel
12.11.17 Munich (Germany) – Backstage (Halle)
17.11.17 Berlin (Germany) – Bi Nuu
18.11.17 Hannover (Germany) – Mephisto
19.11.17 Cologne (Germany) – Jungle Club