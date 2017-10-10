NO RETURN: Lyric-Video vom „The Curse Within“-Album

Christian Wögerbauer
Die Death / Thrash Metal-Band NO RETURN hat mit „Memories Turn To Ashes“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „The Curse Within“ veröffentlicht. Das bereits zehnte Album der Franzosen wird am 17. November 2017 via Mighty Music erscheinen.

NO RETURN „The Curse Within“ Tracklist:

1. Despise Your Heroes
2. Just Passing Through
3. Memories Turns to Ashes
4. The Crimson Rider
5. Inhale
6. The Will to Stand Up
7. Serpent´s Curse
8. Stare at My Reflection
9. My Last Words
10. To the Dark Side of the Sun

Seit 2005 bei Vampster und Lieferant für Reviews, News, Live-Berichte und -Fotos.Genres: Doom, Death, Gothic, Sludge

