NO RETURN: Lyric-Video vom „The Curse Within“-Album

Die Death / Thrash Metal-Band NO RETURN hat mit „Memories Turn To Ashes“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „The Curse Within“ veröffentlicht. Das bereits zehnte Album der Franzosen wird am 17. November 2017 via Mighty Music erscheinen.

NO RETURN „The Curse Within“ Tracklist:

1. Despise Your Heroes

2. Just Passing Through

3. Memories Turns to Ashes

4. The Crimson Rider

5. Inhale

6. The Will to Stand Up

7. Serpent´s Curse

8. Stare at My Reflection

9. My Last Words

10. To the Dark Side of the Sun