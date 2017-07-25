NEMECIC: stellen Songs vom neuen Album „The Deathcantation“ vor

Die finnische Melodic Death / Neo Thrash Metal-Band NEMECIC veröffentlicht nach zwei EPs jetzt ihr Debütalbum: „The Deathcantation“ erscheint am 1. September 2017 via Inverse Records.
Zwei Songs aus „The Deathcantation“ kannst du hier anhören:
NEMECIC „Smoke Electric“ bei Spotify.
NEMECIC „Ouroboros“ Lyricsvideo bei YouTube.
Aufgenommen wurde „The Deathcantation“ mit Produzent Juho Räihä im Sound Spiral Audio Studio in Kouvola im Januar 2017.
Die Tracklist von „The Deathcantation“
01. Locomotive Tomb
02. Smoke Electric
03. Mercury Vortex Ritual
04. Fields Of Glass
05. Void
06. The Automaton
07. Apotheosis
08. The Great Dissonance
09. Ouroboros
10. Clockwork