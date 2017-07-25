NEMECIC: stellen Songs vom neuen Album „The Deathcantation“ vor

Die finnische Melodic Death / Neo Thrash Metal-Band NEMECIC veröffentlicht nach zwei EPs jetzt ihr Debütalbum: „The Deathcantation“ erscheint am 1. September 2017 via Inverse Records.

Zwei Songs aus „The Deathcantation“ kannst du hier anhören:

NEMECIC „Smoke Electric“ bei Spotify.

NEMECIC „Ouroboros“ Lyricsvideo bei YouTube.

Aufgenommen wurde „The Deathcantation“ mit Produzent Juho Räihä im Sound Spiral Audio Studio in Kouvola im Januar 2017.

Die Tracklist von „The Deathcantation“

01. Locomotive Tomb

02. Smoke Electric

03. Mercury Vortex Ritual

04. Fields Of Glass

05. Void

06. The Automaton

07. Apotheosis

08. The Great Dissonance

09. Ouroboros

10. Clockwork