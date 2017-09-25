NECROVOROUS: streamen „Plains of Decay“-Album

Die Death Metal-Band NECROVOROUS hat ihr kommendes Album „Plains of Decay“ als Stream zur Verfügung gestellt. Das zweite Album der seit über zehn Jahren aktiven Griechen wird am 29. September 2017 via Dark Descent Records erscheinen.

NECROVOROUS „Plains of Decay“ bei Decibel Magazine

NECROVOROUS „Plains of Decay“ Tracklist:

1. The Sun Has Risen in a Land I No Longer See

2. Cherish the Sepulture

3. Eternal Soulmates

4. Plains of Decay

5. Psychedelic Tribe of Doom

6. Faces of Addiction

7. Red Moon Rabies

8. Misery Loves Dead Company

9. Lost in a Burning Charnel Ground

10. The Noose Tightens