MUNICIPAL WASTE: neues Album „Slime And Punishment“

Das neue MUNICIPAL WASTE-Album „Slime And Punishment“ kommt am 23. Juni 2017, einen Vorabsong und einen Trailer mit Kommentaren von Bassist Phil Hall gibt’s hier:
MUNICIPAL WASTE „Amateuer Sketch“ bei YouTube.
MUNICIPAL WASTE „Slime And Punishment“ Trailer 1 mit Phil „Landphil“ Hall bei YouTube.

Die „Slime And Punishment“-Tracklist:

1. Breathe Grease
2. Enjoy The Night
3. Dingy Situations
4. Shrednecks
5. Poison The Preacher
6. Bourbon Discipline
7. Parole Violators
8. Slime And Punishment
9. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast

