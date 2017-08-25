MORLAS MEMORIA: kündigen „Mine of Pictures“-Album an

Die Symphonic Gothic Metal-Band MORLAS MEMORIA hat mit „Mine of Pictures“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Das nach „Follow the Wind“ zweite Album der Dresdner behandelt thematisch „Die unendliche Geschichte“ von Michael Ende und wird am 10. November 2017 via 7hard Records erscheinen.

Tracklist:

1. Prolog

2. Phantasien

3. Whatever You Want

4. Stormgiants

5. Waters of Life

6. The Old Man of the Wandering Mountain

7. Uyulala

8. Goab

9. Hynreck(A Hero Called)

10. Das Sternenkloster

11. The Battle

12. Mine of Pictures