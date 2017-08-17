MORBID EVILS: „Deceases“ – Vorab-Songs vom neuen Album

MORBID EVILS veröffentlichen am 25. August 2017 ihr neues Album „Deceases“ via Svart Records. Die finnische Doom/Sludge-Band um ROTTEN SOUND-Sänger Keijo Niinimaa hat vorab drei Songs und ein Video daraus ins Netz gestellt.

Tracklist MORBID EVILS „Deceases“

1. Case I – Murder (Stream bei Soundcloud).

2. Case II – Dead Weight (Stream bei Decibelmagazine.com).

3. Case III – Evaporate

4. Case IV – Tumour (Video bei YouTube)

5. Case V – Death Breat

6. Case VI – Abacinated and Blind

Keijo Niinimaa sagt über „Deceases“: „When producing these tracks, I paid special attention on making things as heavy and suffocating as possible, to emphasize the deadly seriousness of the world this music is taking us to.“

Das Cover-Artwork von „Deceases“ kommt von Jerker Ramberg. Um Produktion und Mix kümmerte sich MORBID EVILS-Mastermind Keijo Niinimaa selbst, das Mastering ist von Pelle Henricsson.