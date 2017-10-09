MONSTER: „Blood-Soaked Restart“ – jetzt ins neue Album reinhören

Die Thrash Metal-Band MONSTER stellt ihr neues Album „Blood-Soaked Restart“ mit zwei Vorab-Songs vor. „Blood-Soaked Restart“ erscheint am 20. Oktober 2017 via Kernkraftritter Records.

Zum Line-up von MONSTER gehören Drummer Jörg Röttger (ex-WEAK ASIDE, ex-MANDRAKE), Gitarrist Klaus Kessemeier (ex-ASSORTED HEAP, ex-WEAK ASIDE), Sänger Alex Oberdiek (EBOLA BEACH PARTY, ex-LEFT HAND PATH), Gitarrist Klaas Olthoff ( APALLIC, ex-THE DAMNATION, ex-BURIAL VAULT) und Bassist Carsten Schorn (NAILED TO OBSCURITY).

MONSTER „Blood-Soaked Restart“ Tracklist

01: Bloood Soaked-Restart

02: These Eyes Have Seen The Dead

03: The Clash

04: Undead Skin Camouflage (Video bei YouTube)

05: The Blizzard

06: Death Oddity

07: The Enemy Inside

08: The Clash (German Version)

09: Chemistry Of Death (Remix)

10: The Death Of Whomsoever (Remix)