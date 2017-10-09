MONSTER: „Blood-Soaked Restart“ – jetzt ins neue Album reinhören

Die Thrash Metal-Band MONSTER stellt ihr neues Album „Blood-Soaked Restart“ mit zwei Vorab-Songs vor. „Blood-Soaked Restart“ erscheint am 20. Oktober 2017 via Kernkraftritter Records.
Zum Line-up von MONSTER gehören Drummer Jörg Röttger (ex-WEAK ASIDE, ex-MANDRAKE), Gitarrist Klaus Kessemeier (ex-ASSORTED HEAP, ex-WEAK ASIDE), Sänger Alex Oberdiek (EBOLA BEACH PARTY, ex-LEFT HAND PATH), Gitarrist Klaas Olthoff ( APALLIC, ex-THE DAMNATION, ex-BURIAL VAULT) und Bassist Carsten Schorn (NAILED TO OBSCURITY).
MONSTER „Blood-Soaked Restart“ Tracklist
01: Bloood Soaked-Restart
02: These Eyes Have Seen The Dead
03: The Clash
04: Undead Skin Camouflage (Video bei YouTube)
05: The Blizzard
06: Death Oddity
07: The Enemy Inside
08: The Clash (German Version)
09: Chemistry Of Death (Remix)
10: The Death Of Whomsoever (Remix)