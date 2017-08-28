MASTODON: Video zu „Steambreather“

MASTODON Bandfoto (c)PR

Neues Video von MASTODON: Die Band hat zum Song „Steambreather“ einen Clip bei YouTube veröffentlicht.

Der Song ist vom aktuellen Album Emperor Of Sand, das MASTODON Ende März 2017 veröffentlicht haben.

Tracklist MASTODON „Emperor Of Sand“

1. Sultan’s Curse (Stream bei YouTube)
2. Show Yourself (Video bei YouTube)
3. Precious Stones
4. Steambreather (Video bei YouTube)
5. Roots Remain
6. Word to the Wise
7. Ancient Kingdom
8. Clandestiny
9. Andromeda (Stream bei YouTube)
10. Scorpion Breath
11. Jaguar God

