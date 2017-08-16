LOINCLOTH: veröffentlichen ihr letztes Album „Psalm Of The Morbid Whore“

LOINCLOTH veröffentlichen am 22. September 2017 ihr neues Album „Psalm Of The Morbid Whore“ – es wird die letzte Platte der Metal-Instrumental-Band aus den USA sein. 

Einen Trailer gibt’s hier:
LOINCLOTH „Psalm Of The Morbid Whore“ Trailer bei YouTube.

Tracklist „Psalm Of The Morbid Whore“ von LOINCLOTH

1. Necro Fucking Satanae
2. Poroths
3. Clausa Vulgate
4. Morbid Whore
5. Pentacost Dissident
6. Bestial Infernal
7. Sigil Ov Five Horns
8. Let the Snakes Decide
9. Ibex (To Burn in Hell Is To Refine)

