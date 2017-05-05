KREATOR: Re-Releases von „Endless Pain“, „Pleasure To Kill“, „Terrible Certainty“ & „Extreme Aggression“

KREATOR legen die Alben aus ihrer Zeit bei Noise Records neu auf: Am 9. Juni 2017 erscheinen die Alben „Endless Pain“, von 1985, „Pleasure To Kill“ von 1986, „Terrible Certainty“ von 1987 „Extreme Aggression“ von 1989 als Re-Releases mit Bonus-Material und erweiterten Booklets als CD und LP.

Einen kleinen Trailer gibt’s hier:

KREATOR Re-Relese.Trailer bei YouTube.

Die Tracklists:

„Endless Pain“

01. Endless Pain

02. Total Death

03. Storm Of The Beast

04. Tormentor

05. Son Of Evil

06. Flag Of Hate

07. Cry War

08. Bonebreaker

09. Living In Fear

10. Dying Victims

11. Satan’s Day („Blitzkrieg“ Demo)

12. Messenger From Burning Hell („Blitzkrieg“ Demo)

13. Armies Of Hell („End Of The World“ Demo)

14. Tormentor („End of the World“ Demo)

15. Cry War („End Of The World“ Demo)

16. Bonebreaker („End Of The World“ Demo)

„Pleasure To Kill“

01. Choir Of The Damned

02. Ripping Corpse

03. Death Is Your Saviour

04. Pleasure To Kill

05. Riot Of Violence

06. The Pestilence

07. Carrion

08. Command Of The Blade

09. Under The Guillotine

10. Flag Of Hate („Flag Of Hate“ EP)

11. Take Their Lives („Flag Of Hate“ EP)

12. Awakening Of The Gods („Flag Of Hate“ EP)

„Terrible Certainty“

01. Blind Faith

02. Storming with Menace

03. Terrible Certainty

04. As the World Burns

05. Toxic Trace

06. No Escape

07. One of Us

08. Behind the Mirror

09. Impossible to Cure („Out Of The Dark…Into The Light“ EP)

10. Lambs to the Slaughter („Out Of The Dark…Into The Light“ EP)

11. Terrible Certainty (live)

12. Riot Of Violence (live)

13. Awakening Of The Gods (live)

14. Flag Of Hate (live)

15. Love Us Or Hate Us (live)

16. Behind The Mirror (live)

„Extreme Aggression“

01. Extreme Aggression

02. No Reason To Exist

03. Love Us Or Hate Us

04. Stream Of Consciousness

05. Some Pain Will Last

06. Betrayer

07. Don’t Trust

08. Bringer Of Torture

09. Fatal Energy

10. Some Pain Will Last (Live in East Berlin 1990)

11. Extreme Aggression (Live in East Berlin 1990)

12. Under The Guillotine (Live in East Berlin 1990)

13. Toxic Trace (Live in East Berlin 1990)

14. Bringer Of Torture (Live in East Berlin 1990)

15. Pleasure To Kill (Live in East Berlin 1990)

16. Flag Of Hate (Live in East Berlin 1990)

17. Terrible Certainty (Live in East Berlin 1990)

18. Riot Of Violence (Live in East Berlin 1990)

19. Love Us Or Hate Us (Live in East Berlin 1990)

20. Behind The Mirror (Live in East Berlin 1990)

21. Betrayer (Live in East Berlin 1990)

22. Awakening Of The Gods (Live in East Berlin 1990)

23. Tormentor (Live in East Berlin 1990)

