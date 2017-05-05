KREATOR: Re-Releases von „Endless Pain“, „Pleasure To Kill“, „Terrible Certainty“ & „Extreme Aggression“

KREATOR legen die Alben aus ihrer Zeit bei Noise Records neu auf: Am 9. Juni 2017 erscheinen die Alben „Endless Pain“, von 1985, „Pleasure To Kill“ von 1986, „Terrible Certainty“ von 1987 „Extreme Aggression“ von 1989 als Re-Releases mit Bonus-Material und erweiterten Booklets als CD und LP.
Einen kleinen Trailer gibt’s hier:
KREATOR Re-Relese.Trailer bei YouTube.
Die Tracklists:
„Endless Pain“
01. Endless Pain
02. Total Death
03. Storm Of The Beast
04. Tormentor
05. Son Of Evil
06. Flag Of Hate
07. Cry War
08. Bonebreaker
09. Living In Fear
10. Dying Victims
11. Satan’s Day („Blitzkrieg“ Demo)
12. Messenger From Burning Hell („Blitzkrieg“ Demo)
13. Armies Of Hell („End Of The World“ Demo)
14. Tormentor („End of the World“ Demo)
15. Cry War („End Of The World“ Demo)
16. Bonebreaker („End Of The World“ Demo)
„Pleasure To Kill“
01. Choir Of The Damned
02. Ripping Corpse
03. Death Is Your Saviour
04. Pleasure To Kill
05. Riot Of Violence
06. The Pestilence
07. Carrion
08. Command Of The Blade
09. Under The Guillotine
10. Flag Of Hate („Flag Of Hate“ EP)
11. Take Their Lives („Flag Of Hate“ EP)
12. Awakening Of The Gods („Flag Of Hate“ EP)
„Terrible Certainty“
01. Blind Faith
02. Storming with Menace
03. Terrible Certainty
04. As the World Burns
05. Toxic Trace
06. No Escape
07. One of Us
08. Behind the Mirror
09. Impossible to Cure („Out Of The Dark…Into The Light“ EP)
10. Lambs to the Slaughter („Out Of The Dark…Into The Light“ EP)
11. Terrible Certainty (live)
12. Riot Of Violence (live)
13. Awakening Of The Gods (live)
14. Flag Of Hate (live)
15. Love Us Or Hate Us (live)
16. Behind The Mirror (live)
„Extreme Aggression“
01. Extreme Aggression
02. No Reason To Exist
03. Love Us Or Hate Us
04. Stream Of Consciousness
05. Some Pain Will Last
06. Betrayer
07. Don’t Trust
08. Bringer Of Torture
09. Fatal Energy
10. Some Pain Will Last (Live in East Berlin 1990)
11. Extreme Aggression (Live in East Berlin 1990)
12. Under The Guillotine (Live in East Berlin 1990)
13. Toxic Trace (Live in East Berlin 1990)
14. Bringer Of Torture (Live in East Berlin 1990)
15. Pleasure To Kill (Live in East Berlin 1990)
16. Flag Of Hate (Live in East Berlin 1990)
17. Terrible Certainty (Live in East Berlin 1990)
18. Riot Of Violence (Live in East Berlin 1990)
19. Love Us Or Hate Us (Live in East Berlin 1990)
20. Behind The Mirror (Live in East Berlin 1990)
21. Betrayer (Live in East Berlin 1990)
22. Awakening Of The Gods (Live in East Berlin 1990)
23. Tormentor (Live in East Berlin 1990)
Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/kreator-trailer-for-noise-reissues-featuring-behemoth-sepultura-refused-members/#vH7U2ZdaPz8QlDTR.99