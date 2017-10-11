KLOGR: zwei neue Videos & Tour mit THE RASMUS

Die Alternative Metal-Band KLOGR stellt ihr aktuelles Album „Keystone“ mit zwei Videos vor, die Clips zu „Sleeping Through The Seasons“ und „Prison Of Light“ gibt’s bei YouTube.

„Keystone“, die dritte Platte der Italiener wurde am 6. Oktober 2017 veröffentlicht.

KLOGR sind im November auf Tour mit THE RASMUS und geben auch Konzerte in Deutschland und Österreich:

10.11 HAMBURG, MARKTHALLE

11.11 BERLIN, COLUMBIA THEATER – Sold Out

16.11 VIENNA, SIMM CLUB

20.11 KOLN, KANTINE

KLOGR „KeyStone“ Tracklist

1. Sleeping Through The Seasons (Video bei YouTube)

2. Prison Of Light (Video bei YouTube)

3. Technocracy

4. The Echoes Of Sin

5. Pride Before The Fall

6. Something’s In The Air

7. Drag You Back

8. Sirens’ Song

9. Dark Tides

10. Silent Witness

11. Enigmatic Smile

12. The Wall Of Illusion