KALEVALA: Preview zu „Blizzard“-Album

Die Folk Metal-Band KALEVALA hat eine Preview zu ihrem kommenden Album „Blizzard“ veröffentlicht. Das fünfte Album der Russen wurde von Nikita Andriyanov produziert und wird am 25. Oktober 2017 via Soundage Productions erscheinen.

KALEVALA „Blizzard“-Preview bei YouTube

KALEVALA „Blizzard“ Tracklist:

1. I Am Sittining On a Stone

2. Mother Russia

3. As the Snow Fell

4. Blizzard

5. The Spring

6. The Ship of Mine

7. Bikers (On the Crossroads of Destiny)

8. Women are …

9. The Green Serpent

10. Down in the Rivers of Freedom Mirrors

Bonus tracks:

11. I Won’t Merry Him

12. By the Bright Eye

13. Like a Falling Bird