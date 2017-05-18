INTEGRITY: neues Album „Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume“ & Tour in Juni

Am 14. Juli 2017 veröffentlichen INTEGRITY ihr neues Album „Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume“. Einen ersten (vielversprechenden!) Song gibt’s hier:

INTEGRITY „I Am The Spell“ Video bei YouTube.

Im Trailer zur anstehenden Tour kann man außerdem einen Ausschnitt aus dem Opener des Albums hören:

INTEGRITY „Fallen To Destoy“ Tour 2017 Trailer bei YouTube.

Das mittlerweile zwölfte Album der Band wurde im Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore aufgenommen, das Mastering ist von Brad Boatright. Das Album kommt als CD, Doppel-LP, Dreifach-LP und Download via Relapse Records.

Die Tracklist:

1. Fallen To Destroy

2. Blood Sermon

3. Hymn For The Children of the Black Flame

4. I Am The Spell

5. Die With Your Boots On

6. Serpent of the Crossroads

7. Unholy Salvation of Sabbatai Zevi

8. 7 Reece Mews

9. Burning Beneath the Devils Cross

10. String Up My Teeth

11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume

12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)

Im Juni sind INTEGRITY auf Tour

INTEGRITY „Fallen To Destroy“ Tour 2017

09.06. Berlin – Jugendkulturzentrum Linse (Ger)

10.06. Poznan – Klub U Bazyla (Pol)

11.06. Prag – OO7 (Cze)

12.06. Schweinfurt – Alter Stattbahnhof (Ger)

13.06. Köln – MTC (Ger)

14.06. Arnheim – Luxor Live (Nld)

15.06. Brugge – JH Comma (Bel)

16.06. Karlsruhe – Stadtmitte (Ger)

17.06. Ulm – Eden (Ger)

18.06. Clisson – Hellfest (Fra)