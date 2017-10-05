ICE AGE: Video-Clip zu „Breaking The Ice“

Die Thrash / Heavy Metal-Band ICE AGE hat mit „Breaking The Ice“ den Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums als Video-Clip veröffentlicht. „Breaking The Ice“ ist nach mehreren Demos aus den 80er-Jahren das erste Abum der Band aus Schweden rund um die Bandmitbegründerin Sabrina Kihlstrand und wird am 21. Oktober 2017 via GMR Music Group erscheinen.

ICE AGE „Breaking The Ice“ Tracklist:

1. Fleet Street

2. Hell or Nothing

3. Clever

4. General Alert

5. Instant Justice

6. Breaking the Ice

7. Total Collapse

8. Mental Disorder

9. No Need to Bleed

10. A Case of Cerebral Death