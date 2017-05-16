GRIDFAILURE: neues Album „Scathed“

Das Industrial/Noise-Project GRIDFAILURE veröffentlicht am 2. Juni 2017 das Album „Scathed“ . Zwei Songs daraus gibt es vorab:
GRIDFAILURE „Condescender“ bei aversionline.com.
GRIDFAILURE „Gaze Of Aversion“ bei Soundcloud.com.
Die Tracklist von „Scathed“:
1. Collecting The Blood We Spilt On Your Lands To Feed The Crops On Ours
2.Gaze of Aversion 04:38
3. Infection In The Treatment Area
4. Just Relax
5. Cut The Hard Line
6. Scathed
7. Disappointing Warrior
8. Condescender
9. The King’s Highway Ripper
10. Raze