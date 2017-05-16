GRIDFAILURE: neues Album „Scathed“

Das Industrial/Noise-Project GRIDFAILURE veröffentlicht am 2. Juni 2017 das Album „Scathed“ . Zwei Songs daraus gibt es vorab:

GRIDFAILURE „Condescender“ bei aversionline.com.

GRIDFAILURE „Gaze Of Aversion“ bei Soundcloud.com.

Die Tracklist von „Scathed“:

1. Collecting The Blood We Spilt On Your Lands To Feed The Crops On Ours

2.Gaze of Aversion 04:38

3. Infection In The Treatment Area

4. Just Relax

5. Cut The Hard Line

6. Scathed

7. Disappointing Warrior

8. Condescender

9. The King’s Highway Ripper

10. Raze