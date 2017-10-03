EVERTALE: kündigen „The Great Brotherwar“-Album an

Die Power Metal-Band EVERTALE hat mit „The Great Brotherwar“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Das zweite Album der Band aus Baden-Württemberg und das erste mit dem neuen Drummer Cornelius Heck (FINSTERFORST) wird am 27. Oktober 2017 via NoiseArt Records erscheinen.

EVERTALE „The Great Brotherwar“-Trailer bei YouTube

EVERTALE „The Great Brotherwar“ Tracklist

1. Battle for Mankind

2. Empire Rising

3. The Swarm

4. The Joining

5. For the King and the Crown

6. Oceans of Sand

7. The Journey to Iskendria

8. Chapter 666 (We are the Hammer)

9. March to the North

10. And the Dragon Returns

11. All Hail the Crimson King

12. The Great Brotherwar

13. Take to the Sky (VAN CANTO-Cover)