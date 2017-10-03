EVERTALE: kündigen „The Great Brotherwar“-Album an

Die Power Metal-Band EVERTALE hat mit „The Great Brotherwar“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Das zweite Album der Band aus Baden-Württemberg und das erste mit dem neuen Drummer Cornelius Heck (FINSTERFORST) wird am 27. Oktober 2017 via NoiseArt Records erscheinen.
EVERTALE „The Great Brotherwar“-Trailer bei YouTube
EVERTALE „The Great Brotherwar“ Tracklist
1. Battle for Mankind
2. Empire Rising
3. The Swarm
4. The Joining
5. For the King and the Crown
6. Oceans of Sand
7. The Journey to Iskendria
8. Chapter 666 (We are the Hammer)
9. March to the North
10. And the Dragon Returns
11. All Hail the Crimson King
12. The Great Brotherwar
13. Take to the Sky (VAN CANTO-Cover)