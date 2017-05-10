ENSLAVED: Songs vom Livealbum „Roadburn Live“

ENSLAVED veröffentlichen am 19. Mai 2017 ihr erstes Livealbum: „Roadburn Live“ wurde 2015 beim Roadburn Festival aufgenommen. Zum Record-Store-Day am 22. April 2017 erschein das Album bereits in limitierten Vinyl-Auflagen.
Zwei Songs daraus gibt es hier:
ENSLAVED „Death In The Eyes OfDawn“ Live@Roadburn bei YouTube.
ENSLAVED „Isa“ Live@Roadburn bei soundcloud.com.
Die Tracklist:
01. Building With Fire
02. Death in the Eyes of Dawn
03. In Times
04. Daylight
05. Convoys to Nothingness
06. As Fire Swept Clean the Earth
07. Isa
08. Immigrant Song*
*«Roadburn Live» Exclusive Song /// Original by Led Zeppelin
„Roadburn Live“ LINE-UP:
Ivar Bjørnson (guitars, keys)
Grutle Kjellson (vocals, bass)
Arve Isdal (guitars)
Cato Bekkevold (drums)
Herbrand Larsen (keyboard, keys)