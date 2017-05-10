ENSLAVED: Songs vom Livealbum „Roadburn Live“

andrea
ENSLAVED: Songs vom Livealbum „Roadburn Live“

ENSLAVED veröffentlichen am 19. Mai 2017 ihr erstes  Livealbum:  „Roadburn Live“ wurde 2015 beim Roadburn Festival aufgenommen. Zum Record-Store-Day am 22. April 2017 erschein das Album bereits in limitierten Vinyl-Auflagen.

Zwei Songs daraus gibt es hier:
ENSLAVED „Death In The Eyes OfDawn“ Live@Roadburn bei YouTube.
ENSLAVED „Isa“ Live@Roadburn bei soundcloud.com.

Die Tracklist:
01. Building With Fire  
02. Death in the Eyes of Dawn  
03. In Times               
04. Daylight                                       
05. Convoys to Nothingness                
06. As Fire Swept Clean the Earth    
07. Isa                                              
08. Immigrant Song*                           
*«Roadburn Live» Exclusive Song /// Original by Led Zeppelin

„Roadburn Live“ LINE-UP:
Ivar Bjørnson (guitars, keys)
Grutle Kjellson (vocals, bass)
Arve Isdal (guitars)
Cato Bekkevold (drums)
Herbrand Larsen (keyboard, keys)

Teilen macht Freude:

andrea
Kümmere mich seit 1999 um Reviews, Interviews und den größten Teil der *Verwaltung*, Telefon-Dienst, Beschwerdestelle, Versandabteilung, Ansprechpartner für alles, Redaktionskonferenz-Köchin...

weitere Artikel

ENSLAVED: gewinnen norwegischen Grammy

ENSLAVED: gewinnen norwegischen Grammy

ROADBURN FESTIVAL 2011: neue Bands bestätigt

ROADBURN FESTIVAL 2011: neue Bands bestätigt

ENSLAVED: Axioma Ethica Odini

ENSLAVED: Axioma Ethica Odini

ENSLAVED: Teaser zum neuen Album "RIITIIR"

ENSLAVED: Teaser zum neuen Album "RIITIIR"

ENSLAVED: erster Trailer zu "In Times"

ENSLAVED: erster Trailer zu "In Times"