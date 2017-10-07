ELVENKING: Lyric-Video zu „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“-Album

Die Melodic Metal-Band ELVENKING hat mit „Draugen´s Maelstrom“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ veröffentlicht. Das neunte Album der Italiener setzt unter anderem auf die Gast-Growls von Angus Norder (WITCHERY). „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ wird am 10. November 2017 via AFM Records erscheinen.

ELVENKING „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ Tracklist:

1. Invoking the Woodland Spirit

2. Draugen’s Maelstrom

3. The One We Shall Follow

4. The Horned Ghost and the Sorcerer

5. A Grain of Truth

6. The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name

7. 3 Ways to Magick

8. Straight Inside Your Winter

9. The Voynich Manuscript

10. Summon the Dawn Light

11. At the Court of the Wild Hunt

12. A Cloak of Dusk