ELVENKING: Lyric-Video zu „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“-Album

Die Melodic Metal-Band ELVENKING hat mit „Draugen´s Maelstrom“ ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ veröffentlicht. Das neunte Album der Italiener setzt unter anderem auf die Gast-Growls von Angus Norder (WITCHERY). „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ wird am 10. November 2017 via AFM Records erscheinen.
ELVENKING „Secrets of the Magick Grimoire“ Tracklist:
1. Invoking the Woodland Spirit
2. Draugen’s Maelstrom
3. The One We Shall Follow
4. The Horned Ghost and the Sorcerer
5. A Grain of Truth
6. The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name
7. 3 Ways to Magick
8. Straight Inside Your Winter
9. The Voynich Manuscript
10. Summon the Dawn Light
11. At the Court of the Wild Hunt
12. A Cloak of Dusk