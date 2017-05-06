DIVINE ELEMENT: streamen „Thaurachs of Borsu“-Album

Die Melodic Death / Black Metal-Band DIVINE ELEMENT hat ihr kommendes Album „Thaurachs of Borsu“ als Stream zur Verfügung gestellt. Das zweite Album des griechischen Duos wird am 19. Mai 2017 via I, Voidhanger Records erscheinen.

DIVINE ELEMENT „Thaurachs of Borsu“ bei Bandcamp

DIVINE ELEMENT „Thaurachs of Borsu“-Teaser bei YouTube

Tracklist:

1. A Realignment with Destiny

2. Thaurachs of Borsu

3. Onto the Trail of Betrayal

4. Beyond This Sea

5. Interlude (The Point of No Return)

6. Call of the Blade

7. Traitor´s Last Stand

8. Augury for a Shapeless Future