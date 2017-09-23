DESOLATE SHRINE: kündigen „Deliverance from the Godless Void“-Album an

Die Death Metal-Band DESOLATE SHRINE hat mit „Deliverance from the Godless Void“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Das dritte Album des finnischen Trios, welches von Dan Lowndes (u.a. für ABSU, SIGH hinter den Reglner) im Resonance Sound Studio gemastert wurde, wird am 10. November 2017 via Dark Descent Records erscheinen.

DESOLATE SHRINE „Deliverance from the Godless Void“ Tracklist:

1. The Primordial One

2. Lord of the Three Realms

3. Unmask the Face of False

4. The Waters of Man

5. The Graeae

6. Demonic Evocation Prayer

7. The Silent Star

8. …of Hell