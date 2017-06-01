DEAD LORD: neues Album “In Ignorance We Trust” & Festival-Auftritte

DEAD LORD arbeiten zur Zeit im spanischen Cuervo Studio an ihrem neuen Album. Es heißt “In Ignorance We Trust” und soll am 25. August 2017 via Century Media veröffentlicht werden.

Drummer Adam Lindmark sagt über das Album: „We’ve been entrenched in Cuervo Recording Service’s studio in Madrid, Spain for the last week to put down what will become Dead Lord’s third album. And here’s a spoiler for you: It sounds dynamite! We once again teamed up with Ola Ersfjord to record and co-produce, whom we’ve worked with on every Dead Lord release to this day, and by now he’s a big part of how we want to sound. We’re cruising all over the spectrum with this album, having recorded some of our hardest songs, which will make you clench your fist and bang your head instantly, as well as some really sensitive tunes that will make your eyes water and reminisce about better days. We can’t wait to have this great piece of music out, and get on the roads with the new material!“



DEAD LORD live 2017:

24.06.2017 Zürich (Switzerland) – Wasteland Fest

14.07.2017 Balingen (Germany) – Bang Your Head Festival

15.07.2017 Liedolsheim (Germany) – Sunny Side Festival

26.07.2017 München (Germany) – Free & Easy Festival

29.07.2017 Essen (Germany) – Nord Open Air [early show!]

29.07.2017 Rengsdorf (Germany) – Rock The Forest Festival

11.08.2017 Hinterschmiding (Germany) – Fast Open Air

12.08.2017 Königs Wusterhausen (Germany) – Bergfunk Open Air [early show!]

12.08.2017 Plattenburg (Germany) – Aqua Maria Summer Festival